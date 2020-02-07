This Week's Event Calendar, Feb. 6-13

Here is a summary of some of the events going on in and near Mammoth this week:

Ongoing: FREE expert tax help now through April 15

It’s that time of year again. The AARP Foundation Tax Aide programs in Mammoth and Bishop using IRS-certified volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns online without charge to low and moderate income residents – in other words, most of us! In Mammoth at the Mammoth Lakes Library, appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 760-934-5674. The AARP encourages all taxpayers to file early even if they potentially owe money as those payments are not due until April 15, regardless of when they file their tax return. Spanish speaking assistance is available and walk-ins are welcome. In Bishop at the Northern Inyo Hospital Birch Street Annex, appointments are available Tuesday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 760-937-1397.

Ongoing: Tech Tuesdays

The first Tuesday of every month, from now through May 5, is Tech Tuesday at the Mammoth Lakes Public Library, in the Ellie Randall room. This is a free community service outreach brought to you by the award-winning Mammoth Master Craftsmen First Lego League (FLL) Robotics Team. We will be providing assistance with computers, phones, iPads or other electronic devices you may have questions about. Please stop by between 5:30-6:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/techtuesdays/home or call/text 760-914-1309

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour Feb. 7, Feb. 8

Take in the moon-lit scenic beauty on this after dark snowshoe excursion. We will depart from the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center at 163 Twin Lake Road at 7 p.m. for an hour and a half guided tour. Then we will warm up with hot drinks and dessert in front of the fireplace back at Tamarack Lodge. Tickets are $65 which includes rentals can be purchased at mammothmountain.com or by calling 800-626-6684, space is limited.

Owens River Cleanup, Bishop, Feb. 8

Join locals to help clean up the Owens River in the Bishop area and get a free breakfast of coffee and Danish, plus a free lunch, raffle tickets, and lots of fun swag. Meet at the metal bridge in the Pleasant Valley Campground at 8 a.m. and help clean up the beautiful Owens River until about noon, then enjoy a great, free lunch. The event is sponsored in large part by the California Waterfowl Association. Call organizer and local fly-fishing guide Chris Leonard at 818-288-3271 for more information.

Fifth Annual International Feast, Feb. 8

The Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club is planning its Fifth Annual International Feast for Feb. 8 but there is no time to waste; tickets go fast for this popular event and the event sells out every year. The feast will be held at the Heritage Arts Building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. This fundraiser supports youth programming including the foreign exchange program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and college scholarships. A silent auction that focuses on local businesses and Eastern Sierra experiences and the ever-popular Instant Wine Cellar raffle are planned again this year. Dinner music will be provided by Sandy Anderson and friends. Come dance to classic rock music from Sax 5th Avenue. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bishopsunriserotary.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can be purchased online or will be on sale at the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

Film History in the Alabama Hills, Feb. 8

There have been more than 400 movies and countless commercials filmed in the Alabama Hills. Come and explore the rich film history available right at your fingertips, meet the Interpretive Guide at the Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine at 10 a.m. and then we can carpool up to the trailhead. For more information, contact Dave Kirk, Bureau of Land Management, at 760-872-5000, or John Kelly, Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, at 760-872-1220 or john@esiaonline.org. Visit our websitehttps://sierraforever.org/interpretive-hikes.

Sierra Club Ski/Snowshoe, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Feb. 9

Join the Sierra Club Sunday at 8:30 a.m. as they take the public trail to Horseshoe Lake, then break trail around the lake and head up to Lake George, then head back to Lake Mary across the lake and back to the public trail. Dress in layers, bring water, snacks, and lunch. Dogs are welcome but need to remain on leash. Meet and carpool from the Union Bank parking lot in Mammoth. Abominable weather cancels. RSVP with Brigitte at jungberman@mac.com, or call 760-924-2140.

After School Art, Feb. 10, Feb. 17

Artist Kelly Turner wants to inspire children to get creative. Join Kelly Feb. 10 and Feb. 17 at the Mammoth Lakes Community Center from after school to 5 p.m. Children will be working on their drawing skills, there will be some instruction but the primary focus is on seeing like an artist. Kids will have the opportunity to draw fun still life boxes with colored pencils, pastels, markers and watercolors. Smocks are available, all school aged children welcome. The cost is $30 per class which includes all materials. Please send child with water and snacks. You can register by email at turnerinteriors@yahoo.com or by calling 808-225-2061

Open Art Studio, Feb. 10, Feb. 17

Join local artist Kelly Turner for an open studio session at the Mammoth Lakes Community Center from 5:30-8 p.m. New artists can try their hand at drawing or painting under Kelly’s guidance for $30 per session which includes materials, and other artists are welcome to join the open studio with their own pieces they are working on whether that be drawing, painting, sculpture, jewelry making, digital art and hang out and collaborate with other artists for $10 per session. Open studio is for adults 18 years old and up. Register by email at turnerinteriors@yahoo.com or by calling 808-225-2061.

'Winter Adventure Series' Free Climbing Photos and Stories Feb. 11

Join us Feb. 11, at the U.S Forest Service Auditorium, for stunning photos and stories about how local Eastern Sierra resident Kate Rutherford started off her climbing career in Yosemite free climbing El Cap, Half Dome, and the Leaning Tower, which honed her skills enough to establish new routes all over the world, including Patagonia, Kenya, Iran, Alaska, and more. Basing out of Bishop, CA, she frequents the Buttermilks, Incredible Hulk, Yosemite Face Lift, and has just started a new project called Farm To Crag. Doors open at 6 p.m. And the program starts at 7 p.m. At the Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center. Tickets are $15, under 18 is free, and can be purchased at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series/

‘Brews and Ballots:’ Free beer and your voting questions answered, Feb. 12

Free Beer! Join the Mono County Democratic Central Committee as they sponsor an event at Mammoth Brewing Company from 6-8:30 p.m. to explain the primary process and encourage voting by mail, which improves turnout. Non-partisan information! Anyone from any party can come and get information and register to vote or learn to vote by mail. There will be free beer, games, prizes and a great community! All are welcome to attend

'Winter Adventure Series:’ La Grave 4K Film Screening, Feb. 13

With no ropes, no pistes and no one telling you where you can and can’t go, La Grave, France represents a very special type of freedom rarely found in other alpine ski areas. Narrated by a community of locals who have been freeriding in La Grave for the past two decades, and who still reside there today, this short ski film from The Faction Collective follows Sam Anthamatten and Johnny Collinson as they discover the steep faces, burly lines, and unique collective spirit at the heart of La Grave. Doors open at 6 p.m. And the program starts at 7 p.m. At the Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center. Tickets are $15, under 18 is free, and can be purchased at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series/