What to Do In Mammoth This Week

Ongoing: Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meets once a month

Meet from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Library. This meeting will be held monthly. Support partners welcome. ADA accessible. For more information, contact Deanna at easternsierramsgroup@gmail.com.

Yin-Yoga class, Dec. 19;continues into 2020

Join Yin Yoga Instructor Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community Center for a passive practice, focusing on opening the hip joints and spine. Must bring your own mat. Classes begin Dec. 19 and run Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. including these dates: Dec. 12, 19, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27. The Crowley Service Area 1 is offering these classes to the public. Anyone can attend but those residents living in the district can attend free of charge. All classes are held at the Crowley Lake Community Center unless noted otherwise. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com

Free Skate Nights, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 21

Come over to 416 Sierra Park Road for FREE admission and rentals (subject to availability) at the Mammoth Ice Rink! Come out and enjoy these events. Dates for 2019/2020 include: Dec. 13, Jan. 10, and Feb. 14. Call 760-965-3695 for more information.

Free Eastern Sierra Chamber Orchestra Holiday concert, Dec. 13

Like holiday music? Like the music from Frozen? Then join the Eastern Sierra Chamber Orchestra at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church for a free holiday concert. Enjoy a program of classical and holiday favorites with the Chamber Orchestra performing music by Haydn and Schubert. In addition, Chamber Music Unbound music students will perform holiday selections, including music from the movie, “Frozen.”

Reindeer Crawl fundraiser for Mammoth High Boosters, Dec. 13

Friday the 13th is a lucky day for you when you do Reindeer Bar with several of Mammoth’s best; Lakanuki, Shelter Distilling, Gomez’s and Clocktower. The fundraiser benefits athletics, academics and the arts. The event starts at 5 p.m. $40 buys you three drinks and food. Go to mhsboosters.org for more information.

June Mountain Opening Day, Dec. 14

Hit the slopes beginning at 7:30 a.m. when the June Mountain Ski Area opens for the season. Join all the fun as June Mountain – Mammoth's sister resort just 20 minutes north – opens for the 19/20 winter season. Don't miss out on big family fun on the slopes with a first chair ceremony and then toast to the awesome season ahead. Go to visitmammoth.com for more information.

Night of Lights, Mammoth Mountain, Dec. 14

A one-of-a-kind evening at Canyon Lodge to kick off the holidays, Night of Lights is a free, fun-filled night for all ages with live music, a torchlight parade, kids activities, snowmobiles rides and a firework spectacular that lights up the Sierra sky. New this year will be the addition of Chris Benchetler's film, "Fire on the Mountain.” Events begin at 5 p.m.; last Gondola and bus is 10 p.m. Go to visitmammoth.com for more information.

Explore Siberia’s Lena River and Moldova with “The World’s Most Traveled Man,” Dec. 17

Come to the Mammoth Library at 5:30 p.m. and join Bill Altaffer for a trip down the Lena River and to Moldova. Altaffer has traveled through more countries than any other person and been recognized in many different publications for that feat. And, he is right here in Mammoth. Don’t miss this slide show and talk!

Stott Pilates® Matwork classes begin Dec. 17

Join instructor Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community Center for Classical Pilates matwork with a contemporary twist. Mobilize, lengthen and strengthen the whole body with emphasis on core stability. Must bring your own mat. Classes will be held Tuesdays 8-9 a.m., beginning Dec. 17 and continuing Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25. The Crowley Service Area 1 is offering these classes to the public. Anyone can attend but those residents living in the district can attend free of charge. If you live northwest of the Geothermal Plant and South of Sunnyslopes/Tom’s Place then you reside outside of the district and will be required to pay a nominal fee of $5 per class. All classes are held at the Crowley Lake Community Center unless noted otherwise. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com

Mono Arts Council Holiday Marketplace, Dec. 20-Dec. 31

From 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., most days, head to the Minaret Village Shopping Center for the Holiday Marketplace, which has been a Mammoth Lakes tradition for over 20 years. Located in the Minaret Village Shopping Center by the Mono Arts Council Gallery & Art Center and Vons, this indoor art festival is the perfect place to find that one-of-a-kind work of art you have been looking for. Featuring 10-15 local and regional artists, the festival gives you the perfect opportunity to get to know the artists and come back day after day to continue shopping. The show spans the Christmas and New Years’ holidays. Go to visitmammoth.com for more information.

A Christmas Carol by Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre, Dec. 20-21, Dec. 27-29

A Christmas Carol, The One-Man Play, adapted and performed by Gus Krieger, is fun for the entire family. One actor plays all the roles of this holiday classic. Come and ring in the holiday season with cheer by coming to this Christmas Classic. Rating - Family Friendly. Tickets: $10 (14 & Under)/ $18 (students and seniors)/$20 general admission). Tickets at the door: $22 (no discounts). Times vary. Call 760-934-6592 for more information. The Edison Theatre is at 100 College Parkway, Mammoth Lakes.