What is Open for Fishing Opener; What is Still Closed?

Here is the latest update of local recreation facilities and roads (dependent on weather conditions this weekend), for the Inyo National Forest lands:

Mono Lake Ranger District/Near Lee Vining

Roads closed: Hwy 4 (Ebbetts Pass), Hwy 108 (Sonora Pass), Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W) at the lower gate, Saddlebag Rd.

Roads open: Lundy Lake Rd., Hwy 120 E (Benton Crossing), June Lake Loop (Hwy 158), Bodie Rd. (Hwy 270), Hwy 89 (Monitor Pass)

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon

Campgrounds closed for the season: Tioga Lake, Junction, Moraine Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Lake Group, Sawmill Walk-in, Ellery Lake, Big Bend, Aspen, Lower Lee Vining, Hartley Springs, Glass Creek, Obsidian Flat Group, Upper Deadman, Lower Deadman, Aerie Crag, Reversed Creek, Gull Lake, June Lake, Silver Lake, Oh Ridge, Big Springs.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, 760- 647-3044.

Mammoth Ranger District/Near Mammoth Lakes

Roads closed: Hwy. 203 (continuing to the Reds Meadow Rd.) at Mammoth Mountain Inn, Old Mammoth Rd., Lakes Basin Rd.

Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop.

Campgrounds closed: Old Shady Rest, New Shady Rest, Sherwin Creek, Pine Glen, Pine City, Twin Lakes, Lake George, Lake Mary, Coldwater, Upper Soda Springs, Reds Meadow, Agnew Meadows Family, Agnew Meadows Horse, Agnew Meadows Group, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Minaret Falls, Crowley (BLM), Brown’s Owens River (private).

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is operating their bookstore at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center, Thursday through Monday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitor questions are being answered via phone call daily, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, 760-924-5500.

The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

White Mountain Ranger District/Near Bishop

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Rd. to the Snow Park, Hwy 168 to Sabrina Lake, South Lake Rd to Parchers Resort, White Mountain Rd. (snow, travel at own risk), Silver Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance expect snow), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance, snow), Glacier Rd. (Big Pine Canyon) to Glacier Lodge.

Road closed: Rock Creek Rd. at the Snow Park, North Lake Rd., South Lake Road after Parchers Resort.

Campgrounds open: Bitterbrush, Four Jeffrey, Cedar Flat Group, Grandview, Pleasant Valley (County), PV Pit (BLM), Baker Creek (County), Goodale (BLM), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County).

Campgrounds closed: Convict Lake, Holiday, Aspen Group, Palisade Group, McGee Creek, Tuff, Rock Creek, Iris Meadow, Big Meadow, East Fork, French Camp, Rock Creek Group, Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Pine Grove, Upper Pine Grove, Horton (BLM),Table Mountain Group, Forks, Intake 2, Sabrina, Bishop Park, Big Trees, Bishop Park Group, Willow, Mountain Glen, North Lake, Clyde, Sage Flat, Upper Sage Flat, Big Pine Creek, Glacier Group, Palisade Glacier Group.

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed for the season.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is closed, but visitor questions are being answered via phone, 760-873-2500, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am -4:30 pm, closed federal holidays.

Mt Whitney Ranger District/Near Lone Pine

Roads open: Whitney Portal Road, Horseshoe Meadow, Foothill Road, Division Creek, Onion Valley

Campgrounds open: Independence Creek (county), Portuguese Joe (county), Lone Pine, Tuttle Creek (BLM), Diaz Lake (County), Kennedy Meadows with no services (no toilets, no water, no trash cans, no fee)

Campgrounds closed: Lower Grays Meadow, Upper Grays Meadow, Onion Valley, Whitney Portal, Whitney Portal Group, Whitney Portal Trailhead Campground, Cottonwood Lakes, Cottonwood Pass, Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian.

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is operating their bookstore at the Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine, Thursday through Monday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitor questions are being answered via phone, 760-876-6200, Monday- Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, closed federal holidays.

The Inyo National Forest and Bishop BLM are not in fire restrictions.