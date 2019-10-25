What Is Still Open; What Is Not; The Latest on Local Recreation Sites

As the Eastern Sierra shifts into winter mode, even without the snow, many recreation sites that have stated open to this point will close either this weekend, Oct. 26-27, or by next weekend, Nov. 2-3. Visitor centers will also begin limiting their hours, in some cases, although there are some exceptions (see below). Also, as a reminder, the Inyo National Forest said recently, "many water systems are being winterized with the freeze-thaw cycle, so visitors are advised to get water in town or at visitor centers."

Also, as a reminder, the Reds Meadow Road is closing for the season on Oct. 27.

Here's more information on what is open and what is not, along with projected closure dates and information on the change in hours for visitor centers.

Near Lee Vining//Mono Lake Ranger District:

Roads open: Sonora Pass (Hwy 108), Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), Bodie Road (SR270), Lundy Canyon Road, Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W), Saddlebag Road, Hwy 120 E (Benton), June Lake Loop (Hwy 158).

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon (closing 11/15, county), Lower Lee Vining (closing 10/28), Silver Lake (closing 11/3), Glass Creek (closing 10/28).

Campgrounds closed: Tioga Lake, Junction, Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Lake Group, Ellery Lake, Big Bend, Aspen, Moraine, Hartley, Obsidian Flat Group, Big Springs, Upper Deadman, Lower Deadman, Aerie Crag, Reversed Creek, Gull Lake, June Lake, Oh Ridge.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open daily, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Fuelwood Permits on sale Monday-Sunday, 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Starting 11/2, open Thursday - Monday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Near Mammoth/Mammoth Ranger District

Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop, Old Mammoth Road to Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary Road, Reds Meadow Road (no overnight parking starting 10/15, road closes 10/27).

Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year-round), New Shady Rest (closing 11/3), Convict Lake (closing 10/28), Crowley (BLM, not water, closing 10/30).

Campgrounds closed: Upper Soda Springs, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Reds Meadow, Agnew Meadows Horse, Agnew Meadows Group, Agnew Meadows Family, Minaret Falls, Old Shady Rest, Pine Glen Family/Group, Sherwin Creek, Twin Lakes, Lake Mary, Lake George, Pine City, Coldwater, Brown’s Owens River (private).

The Mammoth Welcome Center is open daily 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Fuelwood Permits on sale Monday-Friday, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Starting 11/2, open daily 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

Near Bishop/White Mountain Ranger District

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd. Rock Creek Road, Buttermilk Rd., Hwy 168 to Sabrina, North Lake Road, South Lake Rd., Silver Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance), White Mountain Road (4x4, high clearance vehicle recommended beyond Schulman Grove), Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Road.

Campgrounds open: McGee Creek (closing 10/28), Holiday (Opening on 10/28), Tuff (closing 10/28), French Camp (closing 10/28), Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Horton (BLM) (10/30), Pleasant Valley (County), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM – no water), Bitterbrush (closing partial 10/28), Big Trees (closing 10/28), Forks (closing 10/28), Intake 2 (closing 10/28), Bishop Park (closing 10/28), Four Jeffrey (closing 10/28), Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Cedar Flat Group, Sage Flat (closing 10/28), Big Pine Creek (closing 10/28).

Campgrounds closed: Aspen Group, Palisade Group, Rock Creek, Rock Creek Group, Iris Meadow, Big Meadow, East Fork, Pine Grove, Upper Pine Grove, Sabrina, North Lake, Table Mountain Group, Mtn. Glen, Bishop Park Group, Willow, Cedar Flat Group, Upper Sage Flat, Clyde Glacier Group, Palisade Glacier Group.

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is open Friday-Sunday 10 am – 4:30 pm, closed Monday-Thursday. It will close for the season after the last day of operation on 11/3.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open daily, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, Fuelwood Permits are on sale Monday-Sunday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Starting 11/2: open Monday-Friday 8:00 am-4:30 pm, closed for lunch moon-1:00 pm.

Near Lone Pine/Mt. Whitney Ranger District

Roads open: Foothill Road, Division Creek, Onion Valley Road (no water at trailhead), Whitney Portal Road, Horseshoe Meadow Road., Sherman Pass Road – (across Kern Plateau, access to Blackrock and Monache).

Campgrounds open: Independence Creek (County), Upper Grays Meadow (closing 10/31) Lower Grays Meadow (closing partial closing 10/31), Onion Valley (no water, closing 10/31), Lone Pine (closing partial closing 10/31), Whitney Portal Campground (closing 10/31), Whitney Portal Group (closing 10/31), Whitney Portal Trailhead, Tuttle Creek (BLM), Portagee Joe (County), Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Cottonwood Lakes (no water), Cottonwood Pass (no water), Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian (no water), Kennedy Meadows.

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. Starting 11/2: open daily 8:30 am-to 4:30 pm.

Trail Reports: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/inyo/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5403387&...

The Inyo National Forest is not in Fire Restrictions for fire hazard. BLM is in Fire Restrictions for the season.