Wildfire Closes Section of June Lake Loop

"The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to inform the traveling public that State Route 158N is closed to through traffic from Grant Lake to Parker Road (postmile 11.1-14.4) due to a wildfire.

The traveling public is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes."

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).