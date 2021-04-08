Yosemite Opens Daily Reservation System May 21

Beginning Friday, May 21, visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park. The temporary day-use reservation system will allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to Covid-19.

Day-use reservations will be required for all users, including annual and lifetime pass holders. Each reservation is valid for three days.

Reservations are available on www.recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21, 2021. Each day-use reservation is valid for one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle. For more detailed information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm

Day-use reservations are included for all visitors staying overnight in the park. This includes reservations for The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp, NPS-managed campgrounds. Day-use reservations are also included for all visitors with wilderness and Half Dome permits and visitor entering the park via YARTS buses and on permitted commercial tours.

The reservation system will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2021.

The health and safety of park visitors, employees, and partners continues to be our number one priority.

For further information on Yosemite National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/yose.