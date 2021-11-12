Name of victim, cause of crash not yet released
There has been a fatal accident near Deadman summit this morning, Nov. 12, but the name of the victim has not yet been released, although officials said the victim is not a Mono County resident.
Here is the latest from the CHP: On Nov. 12, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the CHP Bridgeport office was notified of a solo vehicle traffic crash on southbound US 395 just south of Deadman Summit (approximately eight miles north of Mammoth Lakes).
A Ford F-250 towing a trailer with firewood was traveling southbound US 395 south of Deadman Summit, descending the summit. It appears the driver of the Ford lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the center median and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Ford; the driver was then struck by the trailer that the Ford was towing. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The Mono County Sheriff's Office did not indentify the driver at press time but did say the driver "was not a local."
This is an ongoing investigation being investigated by the California Highway Patrol and the Mono County Sheriff’s Department Coroner, the CHP said in their news release.