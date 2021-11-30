Meet Mammoth Lakes Foundation’s 2021 Transfer Scholar recipient, Sydney Genchi
Sydney graduated from Cerro Coso this spring with an Associate degree in Science in Administration of Justice for Transfer (AS-T), and she is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Criminology at California State University, Fresno.
Sydney dreams of becoming a crime scene investigator and is the first member of her family to attend college and pursue higher education. She is also the first to graduate from high school.
Sydney was also a Southern California Edison STEM scholar for the 2019-20 academic year and balances school with a part-time job at Starbucks.
This Giving Tuesday wish from MLF 2021 Transfer Scholarship recipient Sydney Genchi, “It is my goal to come back to Mammoth Lakes and invest in students here just like I have been supported. I would love to help be part of future student successes like the Foundation has done for me.”
Join us on Facebook NOW for a global day of giving! Go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/430952845109242/
To help raise awareness of charitable causes and encourage donors’ generosity, Meta will match $8 million USD in qualifying donations made on Facebook during #GivingTuesday. Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission to support higher education and cultural enrichment in the Eastern Sierra!
Prefer to donate directly to MLF without Facebook? Please use the button below: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E9699&id=35&__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=yS71_psP2JVCct4x2crbNx7jBhVApjASwppimoUDJoQ-1638291727-0-gaNycGzNB5E