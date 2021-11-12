Drilling could start Nov. 16; also, lawsuit recently filed to stop drilling
The Inyo National Forest said this week that work on the Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project is expected to begin next week.
The Inyo National Forest, which approved the exploratory drilling application earlier this fall, has received notification from the project proponent, KORE Mining, Ltd. of their intent to begin exploratory drilling as early as Nov. 16.
The public should expect that heavy equipment, including a drill rig, will be on the roads near Whitmore Hot Springs and Antelope Springs Roads.
The project is approved based upon the proposed Plan of Operations submitted by KORE Mining, Ltd that is for mineral exploration only. An application has not been submitted or proposed for mineral extraction (mining).
On Oct. 21, several organizations filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California challenging the project.
The case number is 2:21-cv-01955A.
The Times reported on this lawsuit in the Nov. 4 issue of the Times.