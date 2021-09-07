Mammoth Mountain RV Park, other Mammoth sites open until area fire risk diminishes
Several local areas have been designated as free places for Caldor Fire evacuees, local officials said. This will include areas such as Mammoth Mountain RV Park , the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa, and more (see full list below).
The sites will remain open to this use until the Caldor Fire danger diminishes and the areas will be patrolled by law enforcement to keep them safe.
"The Town in cooperation with Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa, Cerro Coso Community College, and the Mammoth Mountain RV Park, are providing temporary parking space for evacuees displaced by fire evacuations to park extra vehicles or to stay overnight in their RV or self-contained vehicle,” said Stu Brown, the Town of Mammoth’s Public Information Officer. “These parking spaces are intended only for evacuees and not for visitors coming to the area to recreate or camp - view the temporary overnight parking map.
“No facilities are provided (except at the RV Park, and no outdoor camping is allowed in the parking lot areas). All the temporary parking sites are conveniently located near or adjacent to transit routes,” he said.
The Mammoth Lakes Police Department will be patrolling these locations to ensure they are being utilized by people displaced from fire evacuations, the Town said.
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE
• Follow Eastern Sierra Transit Authority on Twitter @estabus, Facebook (www.facebook.com/estransit) or review the summer transit map and routes online at: www.estransit.com.
• Temporary overnight parking locations can be found on the attached map and are as follows: (1) Tavern Park & Ride
(2) Eagle Lodge
(3) Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa
(4) Cerro Coso Community College (parking only - no overnight camping permitted)
(5) the Mammoth Mountain RV Park (closed for general reservations due to Inyo National Forest closure – open to evacuees only).
•For additional information about this program please visit www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov or contact the temporary parking locations on the contact number provided on the map."