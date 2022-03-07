Highest rate of fatal accidents in nearly 40 years
A Rancho Cucamonga man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Feb. 27 near Cartego, according to the California Highway Patrol, just the last in almost weekly fatal accidents on the highway in the past few weeks, according to previous reporting in the Times.
His death mirrors a national trend of a fast spike in the rate of fatal accidents on the nation's highways, according to the federal Transportation Department.
The U.S. recorded its highest spike in traffic deaths since at least 1975, with an estimated 31,720 people dying in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the stretch between January and September 2021, up 12 percent from 2020, according to the Transportation Department. Fatalities increased in 38 states, the Transportation Department projected, in a February 2022 report.
"This is a national crisis," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in recent news updates. "We cannot and must not accept these deaths as an inevitable part of everyday life."
The increase has been linked to an increase in reckless driving during the pandemic, the department said.
Closer to home, the most recent fatal on U.S. 395 involved a man not wearing a seatbelt, who was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 7:56 p.m., an unidentified man (at press time) was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck northbound on U.S. Highway 395 north of the unincorporated town of Cartago.
While in a left-hand curve, the driver drove onto the dirt shoulder. The driver turned to the left and back onto the paved portion of the roadway, and then turned back to the right. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which overturned several times.
The driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it continued to roll in a northeasterly direction across the shoulder, down a dirt embankment and into the desert terrain.
The truck came to rest, on its wheels, approximately 50 feet off the roadway. The driver was transported by ground personnel to Coso Junction where they met a medical helicopter. The helicopter in turn transported the driver to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Personnel from CHP, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Olancha-Cartago Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and Caltrans responded to the collision scene. The incident is under investigation.
Link to the Transportation Department February report: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813240?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiospm&stream=top