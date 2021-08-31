inyo closes trailhead image

As the Inyo National Forest closes down tonight, Aug. 31 for at least two weeks due to extreme fire danger, someone put a message of hope and beauty at the base of a local trailhead. With care and luck, the trail and the place it accesses, will still be there when this terrible time passes. 

 Photo by Wendilyn Grasseschi

The closure of the entire Inyo National Forest this evening will bring a lot of local activities to a rapid halt - but not everything. 

As the normally busy Labor Day weekend approaches, Mammoth Lakes Tourism officials have put together a list of activities and locations that will remain open, as well as other information that could be useful in planning.

It can be accessed here:

https://www.visitmammoth.com/blogs/inyo-national-forest-closure/

