The closure of the entire Inyo National Forest this evening will bring a lot of local activities to a rapid halt - but not everything.
As the normally busy Labor Day weekend approaches, Mammoth Lakes Tourism officials have put together a list of activities and locations that will remain open, as well as other information that could be useful in planning.
