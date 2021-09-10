The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb has been moved from Saturday morning to Saturday evening.
The event will now begin with onsite registration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the bleachers in the Mike Boothe Memorial Arena at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. A ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. with the climb to follow. Each participant will be given the name of a fallen FDNY firefighter to carry with them as they ascend and descend the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs. Water will be provided.
The 9/11 stair climb originated in Denver, Colorado, where a group of firefighters climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center, as a tribute to the fallen FDNY firefighters. The tradition has spread throughout the fire service as participants gather donations for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Many firefighters choose to do the climb in full turnout gear, as the FDNY firefighters did in the World Trade Center.
The link to pre-register for the Bishop 9/11 stair climb is https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/bishop. Proceeds from the event go to the Fallen Firefighter Foundation, which provides support and services for the families of fallen firefighters nation-wide. Registration is $30 per person and includes a commemorative event T-shirt, which participants will be able to pick up at the fire department in October.
For more information about the event, visit firehero.org, call the Bishop Fire Department at (760) 873-5485, or email kblumjustice@cityofbishop.com.