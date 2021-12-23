A jackknifed big rig has blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 395 on Conway Summit near the intersection with Virginia Lakes Road in Mono County as of 9 p.m. Dec. 23, Caltrans said in a post to its Facebook page. "Caltrans units are en route."
A few hours earlier, another accident closed US 6 outside of Bishop: "Due to an incident involving several big rigs on Montgomery Pass on U.S. Highway 6, the Nevada Highway Patrol has closed the highway up to the California state line," said Caltrans. "There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.
"Keep an eye on Caltrans QuickMap for updates: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/" Caltrans said.