A fast-moving fire east of Yosemite near Strawberry is sending huge amounts of smoke pouring over the Sierra crest and over the northernmost edges of Mono County, including near Topaz Lake and Holbrook Junction - but Mono County and the Eastern Sierra is not under threat from this fire due to it being on the east side of the Sierra crest.
The fire, called the Caldor Fire, started a few days ago and exploded in size today, Aug. 17, after an incoming cold front whipped up winds to more than 40 mph.
The fire is spreading rapidly toward several communities in the Western Sierra foothills and there are many Westside areas under Evacuation Orders.
