Cerro Coso Community College announced Tuesday that it will require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Nov. 1 and masks are to be worn at all times in its facilities.
The announcement follows the Kern Community College District’s Board Resolution 2021-01 on Aug. 12 directing the chancellor to take any and all actions necessary to develop and implement a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for district employees, students, and others who access district facilities at any district location.
This includes all three colleges: Cerro Coso Community College, Bakersfield College, and Porterville College, and all campus locations.
The district is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning and working environment for students and employees. Covid protocols have previously been established to ensure cooperation with local public health officials to prevent and control the spread of communicable diseases.
Cerro Coso is hosting a vaccination clinic from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, in West Wing 145A. The clinic is open to all unvaccinated employees, students and the public.
