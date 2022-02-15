Some indoor places will still need to mask at least for a while, including schools, with state guidance for schools coming Feb. 28
A sharp drop in Covid-19 numbers across most of the state, including in Mono County, triggered the state of California to announce it will drop its indoor mask requirement for public indoor places starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The end of the mask requirement does not include schools at this time, but further guidance is expected Feb. 28 from the state, according to Mammoth Unified School District this week. The guidance is expected to point toward dropping the mask requirement.
Healthcare facilities and nursing homes will also keep the masking requirement in place at this time, the county said.
The removal of the mandate, put in place by the state last December as the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus began its rampage through the state – and kept in place when the Omicron variant triggered even higher positive case numbers in January – also follows good numbers for Mono County, where cases have dropped from a high of about 436 the first week of January to about 46 cases last week, according to the county. Also as an example, after recording tens of cases a week at Mammoth Unified for much of January, the school reported only three cases at MUSD over the past week, according to MUSD.
