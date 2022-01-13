Mammoth Unified closes temporarily, businesses search for workers as Omicron slams Mono
Here we go again.
After almost two years of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, things feel discouragingly like Groundhog Day is here to stay as Mammoth’s school district went to a temporary distance learning plan after just one week of in-person learning following the holidays and businesses and agencies fight to keep staffed up during an Omicron-variant driven surge of positive Covid-19 cases and illnesses.
“When I reported the numbers last week there was a 177 per 100,000 population case rate and today (Jan. 11), that number is 368.1 and there are about 300 tests pending so we expect the numbers to go up yet again this week,” said Mono County Public Health Director Bryan Wheeler, speaking to the Mono Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The case rate thus exceeded its nearest rival, Los Angeles County, by several dozen cases per 100,000 (at press time), making little Mono County the county with the highest rate in the state.
The high case rate and associated sickness and/or quarantines required by law for positive cases triggered Mammoth Unified School District, which stated it was at or approaching a 20 percent absentee level in the district over multiple schools and classes by last Friday to work with the state’s public health to close the district to in-person learning until Jan. 28 , a date by which local and state and national models indicate the fast-exploding Omicron cases numbers will have likely dropped almost as precipitously as they grew, Wheeler and the county’s new public health officer, Dr. Caryn Slack, said Tuesday, speaking to the Mono County Board of Supervisors.
...
