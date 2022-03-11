Election season for the June 2022 Primary Election is underway in Mono County, with the deadline to file for most seats this Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m. There are several Mono County seats up for the June election. Town of Mammoth Lakes seats, such as for the Town Council and the Mammoth Unified School Board, do not come up until the General Election in November, 2022 because they are not in the primary system.
Here is a list of the open seats in Mono County and who has filed nomination papers or signature in lieu of nomination papers, as of the Times press time (Wednesday) this week.
