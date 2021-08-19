Mammoth Hospital has room but ability to transfer to advanced care facilities very limited
Mono County saw another rise in positive Covid-19 cases this week with a case rate of 23.5 positive tests per 100,000 population, up from a rate of 17.4 the previous week. Anything above 14 per 100,000 is considered to be high by the CDC, with masks recommended in all indoor, public settings.
Mono County does (at this time) require masks in all indoor, public settings, including in schools and health care facilities.
“As you can see from the week ending Aug. 7, there is a pretty steep incline from 17.4 to 23.5,” said Mono County Public Health Director Bryan Wheeler this week, speaking to the Mono County Board of Supervisors.
That said, at press time, according to Mammoth Hospital, no one was in the hospital due to Covid and there was enough capacity to surge to take care of Covid patients if they do arrive. However, the rise in cases is worrisome to public health officials for several reasons, including the fact that the Eastern Sierra’s close neighbors, including Nevada and Southern California all are suffering through a serious lack of ICE capacity and they are the hospitals that Mammoth Hospital normally transfers its advanced care patients to; not just for Covid, but for major heart attacks, strokes and trauma.
