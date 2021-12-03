It’s all in the family.
When Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra found out last year that some land they had long been looking at for a new, National Wounded Warrior Center in Mammoth was no longer an option, it seemed like a big setback.
Instead, it turned out to be a blessing, with DSES announcing this week it has bought the historic Fern Creek Lodge in June Lake for this purpose, with programs for wounded military members expected to launch in summer 2022. (Note: DSES is not affiliated with the Wounded Warrior Project, which is a different organization entirely, DSES said in a recent news release).
The historic lodge buildings and facilities will remain, but the facility will be renamed the Jack and Kathy Copeland Center at Fern Creek Lodge, in honor of Jack and Kathy Copeland, longtime Eastern Sierra heavyweights who founded DSES in 2007 and built it into the thriving non-profit it is today; an especially poignant name after Jack died in early 2020.
“In the long run, this was likely the best thing for us, because the Fern Creek Lodge is going to be perfect for us,” said Laura Beardsley, DSES executive director. “It is a great location, and it has such a rich history.”
She said the former owners of the lodge, the Jim Coats family, come from a military family and they were glad to sell the lodge for such a purpose.