Low snow year means roads are opening unusually early
While it would have been great to have a normal amount of snow for the winter of 2021-22 instead of only about 40 percent of normal, the extremely low snowpack and the above normal temperatures of the spring so far means many of the Eastern Sierra's most popular recreation roads are already beginning to open (see below and stay tuned to this site and the Mammoth Times Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mammoth-Times-132219606813425/ for more updates).
Also, Mammoth Mountain still has a good coating of snow due to the fact the Mammoth area got more snow than most of the Sierra and due to the fact that the Mountain is the higher ski area in the state. There will be enough snow for the Mountain to stay open until Memorial Day, according to local officials.
Here’s a brief summary of what’s open so far:
Bodie Road (SR 270) reopened on April 6
Monitor Pass (SR 89) reopened on April 1
SR 120 E/Mono Mills Road (to Benton) reopened on March 22
North June Lake Loop (Highway 158) reopened on March 21
County Roads: Virginia Lakes Road is open to the lakes, Lundy Lake Road is open to the boat launch (campground opens this week), and Rock Creek Road is expected to open around April 15.
Sonora Pass (SR 108) and Tioga Pass (SR 120 W) are still closed at this time, but work is well underway to clear snow and debris, with Mono County plows already at the top of the pass. The National Park Service still needs to remove rocks from the road and stabilize the road bed and make sure the park is ready for travel before that road opens.
Always check weather and road conditions before traveling to Mono County.