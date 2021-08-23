Ed note: Because the individuals in this story are juveniles, their names have been deleted.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, at approximately 10:19 pm, Mono County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call for a juvenile who had been badly beaten at a party near the Crowley Lake Dam.
Several juveniles from both Mono and Inyo Counties attended the party, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. The dam is located within Mono County.
At around 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release, an argument began and the 17-year-old victim ended up on the ground. The 16-year-old suspect punched the victim in the face and head multiple times until the suspect was pushed off of the victim by another partygoer.
One juvenile called 911 and stayed with the unconscious victim until medics and law enforcement arrived.
The incident was captured on video by several juveniles at the party; most of them fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival. The victim was transported to Mammoth Hospital and treated for severe face and head injuries.
The Mono County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as a resident of Bishop. The suspect was detained on Aug. 19 and transferred into the custody of Mono County Juvenile Probation.
The findings of the investigation will be presented to the Mono County District Attorney for review.
Due to the age of the individuals involved, their identities will not be released, the sheriff’s office said.
