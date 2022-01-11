The recent spike in Covid cases in Mono County has triggered Mammoth Unified School District to go to remote learning until Jan. 28, cut staffing due to illness or quarantine in local businesses and, shows no signs of slowing down for at least a few more weeks.
A way to understand what is behind this surge, and when it might end, is a new, 'Community Conversation,' similar to the ones held during the first year of the pandemic, this Thursday, in a bilingual format, at 5:30 p.m. The format will be virtual.
Representatives from the county's Unified Command Emergency Operations Center, the newly appointed Mono County Health Officer, Dr. Caryn Slack, Mammoth Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Wildman, and Dr. Craig Burrows, Chief Medical Officer, Mammoth Hospital, will be available to talk about the recent surge, the pandemic's likely future, and answer questions.
According to the county EOC, topics for this week’s community conversation include:
- We’re All in this Together
- Health Officer Introduction
- Case Statistics Update
- MUSD Temporary In-Person Instruction Closure
- Mask up for MLK!
- COVID-19 Testing Update
- Q&A
This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community.?Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes.
This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option.
Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook event page.
Click here for meeting details.