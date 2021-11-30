One minor injury in Wednesday morning collision reported by CHP
At approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, a semi-truck driver from Phelan was driving a 2011 International semi truck/trailer, loaded with cardboard when the driver crashed into the back of a travel trailer and truck.
The semi truck had been traveling northbound along US-395 just south of Cactus Flats Road near Olancha when it entered a construction zone. According to the CHP report, the truck driver failed to see northbound traffic was coming to a stop due to the road construction. The semi truck crashed into the back of a travel trailer and truck at approximately 50 mph.
The pickup and travel trailer were pushed into the back of a Toyota SUV. The pickup and travel trailer came to rest on the northbound shoulder of US-395, where it became fully engulfed in fire. The semi truck and trailer came to rest, blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes of US-395, where it became fully engulfed in fire. All parties were able to exit their vehicles and only minor injuries were reported.
Personnel from CHP, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Calfire, Caltrans, Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, and Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash scene. A small brush fire resulted from the crash, which was extinguished by firefighter personnel.
US-395 was closed to all traffic for an extended period of time due to the semi truck blocking all lanes of traffic.
The CHP reported the driver of the semi truck as a 30-year-old male from Phelan, a 41-year-old male from Simi Valley driving the pickup towing the travel trailer and a 42-year-old male driving the Toyota RAV-4. The CHP reported the driver from Simi Valley having minor injuries with no injuries reported for the other two involved drivers.
This crash is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.