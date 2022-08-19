Final deadline to file was Wednesday, Aug. 17
The race for the three open seats on the five-person Mammoth Lakes Town Council closed to potential candidates on Aug. 17, setting the final number of candidates at six, according to the Town Clerk.
The six candidates include Mammoth residents Cleland Hof, Seth Guthrie, Chris Bubser, Amanda Rice, Betsy Truax and current Town Council member John Wentworth, who is running again.
The deadline to file for the race is normally Aug. 12 but because two incumbents did not file by that time, Kirk Stapp and Lynda Salcido, the deadline was legally extended to Aug. 17 to allow potential candidates who might not want to run against an incumbent to join the race.
The election for the Town Council race is Nov. 8; part of the state and nationwide midterm election.
The Town Councilmembers presently occupying the three seats that will be open are Lynda Salcido, Kirk Stapp, and John Wentworth.
The term of office for each seat is four years.
Councilmembers are paid $735 per month. Candidates must be registered voters and reside within the Town.
