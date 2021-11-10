Firewood season ends Nov. 30
Although firewood season has been extended through the end of November, a request to purchase personal use fuelwood permits must be submitted by Nov. 15, the Inyo National Forest said.
“Since it can take about two weeks to receive them via the mail, the November 15th date allows fuelwood collectors adequate time to receive permits before the end on the fuelwood season,” the forest said in a recent news release. “People seeking fuelwood permits are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”
Fuelwood collection typically ends at the end of October to reduce resource damage that can occur from wet conditions caused by typical season ending storms, the forest said. Due to unseasonably warm and dry conditions, the forest is extending fuelwood collection. However, the fuelwood season will be suspended when and if it is warranted for resource protection, so fuelwood collectors should track weather trends and plan accordingly.
HOW TO REQUEST A PERMIT AND ADDITIONAL INFO
• Fuelwood permits may be obtained by email and through the mail: Send an email: SM.FS.InyoFW_Permit@usda.gov
• Mail-in requests: Inyo National Forest Attn: fuelwood permit, 351 Pacu Lane Suite 200 Bishop, CA 93514.
• Each request should include your name, physical address, mailing address, phone number, driver’s license number and number of cords requested. Permits will be returned to requesters by hardcopy mail. Permits requests must be received by close of business of Nov. 15.
• Fuelwood permits previously obtained for this year that haven’t been used are still valid or residents may purchase additional tags (as long as they don’t exceed the household limit).
• Please call 760-873-2555 (option 2 for public wood cutting) to determine if chainsaw use is allowed for the day.