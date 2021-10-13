Mammoth Mountain Ski Area got its first blanket of snow for the 2021 season after an early October storm dropped between a half foot and eight inches of snow on the Mountain Monday, turning the brown, drought-struck Mountain into something more like the familiar, snow-capped peak.
The snow and companying very cold temperatures triggered the Mountain to begin snowmaking this week, with an early November Opening Day still on tap.
Even better, the forecast for the rest of the month is pointing toward some possibly significant storms and perhaps even an 'atmoshheric river' event for the Sierra toward the end of next week.
"... the next chance of a storm will be around the 24th of October," said Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter. "You do not want to get too fixed on the date as there could be storminess within three days before or after as it appears that there will be more than one storm. I will say that the pattern really favors Northern California with Tahoe resorts looking to benefit the most (and) this six-day period will be my focus over the next week."
He said even if the bullseye of the AR comes in a bit further north of Mammoth, as in closer to the Tahoe area, the Eastern Sierra could benefit because there will be precipitation that drops south.
