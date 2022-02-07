Police arrest Oregon man after chasing him for more than 20 miles
A high-speed pursuit from Sherwin Summit to Bishop Friday lead to the arrest of an Oregon man when officers determined the miles-long pursuit had endangered the public and, illegal drugs were found in the man’s car when he was arrested.
The incident occurred on Feb. 5 at approximately 12:23 pm, when a CHP officer from the Mammoth Lakes area was on patrol near US 395 at the Sherwin Summit. At that time, a white Dodge Challenger was observed traveling southbound US 395 at a high rate of speed.
The officer attempted an enforcement stop for the speed violation, but the driver, later identified as Joschka Zawadzki, 34, Hillsboro, Ore., failed to yield to police.
The CHP officer initiated a short pursuit, but lost sight of the vehicle as it continued traveling southbound along US 395.
At approximately 12:39 pm, a Bishop CHP officer located the white Dodge Challenger parked along the shoulder of Pine Creek Road, just west of US 395. The CHP officer contacted Zawadzki and ordered him out of the vehicle, but he failed to comply with the officer.
Zawadzki then fled the scene southbound on US 395 at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid capture. Bishop CHP continued to pursue the vehicle to the Bishop City limits, but because of the inherent danger posed to the public, the pursuit was discontinued.
Several minutes later, a Bishop CHP officer spotted the white Dodge Challenger as it pulled into the McDonald's parking lot in Bishop.
Officers from Bishop CHP and Bishop Police Department surrounded the area, where they located Zawadski in the Dodge Challenger.
Zawadzki was taken into custody without further incident.
After Zawadzki's arrest, several illicit drugs were located within the Dodge Challenger. Zawadski was transported to Inyo County Jail on $25,000 bail.