Some helpful tips and information about navigating the Mammoth area during the holiday season
Christmas Tree Sale at Sierra Nevada Resort
Mammoth Boosters are selling Christmas Trees (table-top to 9 ½ feet) in the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa parking lot through Dec. 24. All proceeds benefit the Mammoth High School. Hours: Monday – Friday: 3-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Advanced Airlines Begins Service to Mammoth Lakes
The first Advanced Air charter flight landed at the Mammoth-Yosemite Airport (MMH) on Wednesday, November 24. Thank you Woolly for helping to land the plane and greet the many departing passengers. Advanced Airlines will fly 30-passenger Dornier 328 jets from Southern California destinations Burbank (BUR), Carlsbad (CLD) and Hawthorne (HHR) directly into MMH. Travelers will enjoy the convenience of a private air travel experience at commercial airline cost with benefits such as private terminals and no TSA. Visit https://www.advancedairlines.com/flights-to-mammoth for flight information and reservations to Mammoth Lakes.
No parking on Mammoth roads Nov. 1-April 30 – that means now!
Mammoth Lakes receives some of the heaviest snowfall in California. The Town’s snow removal operators work diligently to ensure safe driving conditions for our residents and visitors. Our snow removal operators work around the clock in 12-hour shifts that may extend for weeks at a time. Priorities are established to consider which streets need to be cleared first in order to maintain emergency access and safe driving conditions throughout the town. It is a violation of the Town of Mammoth Lakes municipal code to park on any roadway from Nov. 1 through April 30. Call 800-427-ROAD for current chain control restrictions or road conditions, listen to KMMT 106.5 or Sierra Wave 92.5 or look for chain control signs throughout town. Overnight parking in Town maintained parking lots is not permitted.
All Sierra passes now closed; stay tuned as stormy weather continues
The best way to keep track of closures is to go to the Caltrans District 9 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Caltrans9 or go to the Caltrans Roads Report at https://roads.dot.ca.gov
Wildcare Eastern Sierra offers free, holiday outdoor programs for kids
Wildcare Eastern Sierra is offering free outdoor education programs through the holiday season and into the new year. Held in their center front yard at Keoughs, groups of 10 or less, children and adults, will meet Spirit and Bullitt (Red-tailed Hawks), Razzle the Raven, and others while learning “What is Wildlife Rehabilitation?” Meet staff and volunteers and explore exhibits of nests, eggs, shells, antlers and more. Free handouts are available. Families, friends, groups, clubs are invited. Call Wildcare at 760-872-1487 to book a date.
Most recreation facilities in ‘winter ops:’ here’s what to know
Mammoth area: Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop. Roads closed: Hwy. 203 at Mammoth Mountain Inn, Old Mammoth Rd. to Lake Basin Rd., Lakes Basin Rd., Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W) at Yosemite National Park entrance, Saddlebag Rd. Visitor Centers: The Lee Vining Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center is closed for the season. The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season. Mammoth Mountain Welcome Center is operating the bookstore at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center, Thursday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed for the season. Bishop area: Road closed: Rock Creek after the pack station, South Lake Rd. after Parchers, Horseshoe Meadow at the lower gate. Roads open: Onion Valley (not maintained in winter, travel at own risk), Whitney Portal Rd. (not maintained in winter, travel at own risk), Foothill Road, Division Creek. Visitor Center status: The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine: Open daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ESIA will operate the bookstore daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed federal holidays.