Lots of people, lots of snow... what could possibly go wrong?
Pardon us but... it’s a perfect storm.
At the same time that ten feet of snow has fallen on Mammoth Mountain since the month began - with more to come this week - tens of thousands of visitors have arrived for the holidays, putting immense pressure of plow drivers and first responders as they search for places to put the snow, avoid hitting cars and pedestrians and, respond to what is likely to be multiple car accidents.
So, here’s some important winter tips on how to make it through a Mammoth winter without losing your car to a snowplow or vehicle accident, your life to a mistake or your vacation to an error.
Parking: Unless signed otherwise, it is a violation of the Town of Mammoth Lakes municipal code to park on any roadway from Nov. 1 through April 30. Please park all vehicles, including boats and trailers, as far off the roadway as possible and inside the orange snow stakes. Identify your vehicle’s location with poles to keep it visible for snow removal operators. Overnight parking in Town maintained parking lots is not permitted.
Transit Services: During the winter storm, transit services may be impacted or terminated by the worsening road conditions and poor visibility without notice. Transit passengers are encouraged to call ESTA at 760-924-3184 or download the free Transit app.
Mammoth Yosemite Airport: The Town advises passengers to contact Advanced Air at 1-800-393-7035 regarding updated flight schedules with the anticipated impacts from the forecasted winter storm.
Public Information: The Town advises residents and visitors to be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 or Sierra Wave 92.5 for chain restrictions, road closures or shelter openings. The Town, as needed will post updated information on the Public Information Line: 760-965-3612, Town e-News or online at: www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.
Road Conditions and Chain Restrictions: For updated road conditions and chain restrictions call 800-427-ROAD or dial 511.
• Requirement 1 (R1): Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.
• Requirement 2 (R2): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. NOTE: (Four wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.)
• Requirement 3 (R3): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles, no exceptions.
Propane Tanks and Vents: For those homeowners that use propane, several responsibilities come with its use. The top of the tank needs to be routinely dug out and cleared to allow access to the shutoff valve and regulator venting. In addition, make sure that unprotected sections of all exterior gas pipes are cleared of snow/ice and protected from shedding snow and ice from your roof. Downward snow pressure from snow settlement and falling snow/ice from roofs has caused many pipe sections to crack resulting in leaks. Unfortunately, if the leak occurs under the snow, the snow traps the gas, and it may be some time before the leak is detected. Homeowners, landlords and tenants need to make sure that vents for appliances are cleared of snow and inspected so that a build-up of carbon monoxide inside does not occur. It is highly recommended that carbon monoxide detectors be installed inside structures in order to alert occupants to the build-up of carbon monoxide gas. Call the MLFD at 760-934-2300 for additional information.
• Important Contact Numbers
Town of Mammoth Lakes Public Information Line: 760-965-3612
Town of Mammoth Lakes Building Division: 760-965-3635
Mammoth Hospital: 760-934-3311
Mammoth Lakes Police Department: 760-965-3700
Mammoth Lakes Fire Department: 760-934-2300
Mono County Sheriff’s Department: 760-932-7549
Mammoth Mountain Ski Area On-Hill Emergency Hotline: 760-934-0611
Caltrans, Current Highway Conditions: 800-427-7623 or 511; Cell phones only.