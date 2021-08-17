An incoming cold front is displacing the hot, stagnant, smoky air that has dominated the Eastern Sierra for the past two weeks, bringing clear skies and much cooler temperatures.
However, the abrupt change in the weather will also trigger strong winds starting later this morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for fire danger starting at 11 a.m. and lasting into the evening. Drivers of high profile vehicles traveling on U.S. 395 should stay alert and any small fire that starts could get rapidly out of control due to the winds and low humidity.
Here are more details from the NWS: https://www.weather.gov/rev/