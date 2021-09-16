Here we go again; the expanding KNP Fire southwest of Mammoth on the west side of the Sierra crest (roughly due west of Mt. Whitney) is sending a good amount of smoke into Mammoth in particular, with lesser amounts up and down the Eastern Sierra. The fire does not pose a threat to life or property on the Eastside; only smoke. That said, the smoke is a much lesser problem than the fire itself; the fire grew to 7,000 acres yesterday and is now directly threatening the ancient Sequoia groves near the Sherman Tree, considered to be the biggest tree in the world.
Increasing Smoke Likely in Mammoth Over Coming Days
By Wendilyn Grasseschi
