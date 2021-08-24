Other fire-related restrictions also go into effect on Aug. 24
The Inyo National Forest joined all of the rest of the Eastern Sierra land managers and the Town of Mammoth and Mono County on Aug. 24 and will now ban ALL campfires, including in developed campgrounds. Until today, the Inyo still allowed campfires only in developed campgrounds; as of Aug. 24, even those campfires are now banned, "due to increased fire activity throughout California and the northwest, demand for firefighting resources, and to protect natural resources and provide for public safety," forest officials said in a news release.
The following acts are prohibited within the Inyo National Forest, they said:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. Visitors with a valid California Campfire Permit (accessible online at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/) are NOT exempt from the prohibitions contained in this Order and are not allowed to build any kind of campfire. However, the permit allows them to legally use a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel; but no wood fueled open flame stoves or campfires are allowed.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• Motorcycles, ATVs, and chainsaws require an approved spark arrestor.
• Fuelwood collection must be done in compliance with the terms of the fuelwood permit.
Resorts, pack stations, recreation residences and other sites operated under special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service may be exempt from the special orders, as long as any fire activity is conducted in compliance with their permit and only at the site of their permit.
“Every effort to reduce the potential for new fire starts helps our firefighters, who are working under extreme conditions,” Inyo officials said in a news release today.
“Demand for firefighting resources continues to be significant.,” said Lesley Yen, Forest Supervisor.” “Do your part and be part of the solution to prevent unwanted fire here on the Inyo and in California this very difficult fire year. Protect our communities, our firefighters, and our beautiful forests from unwanted fires.”
Exceptions:
• People who have a Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.
• Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
This Order is effective from Aug. 24 through Dec. 31 and may be rescinded when conditions warrant.