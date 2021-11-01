Masks required in all indoor public places; went into effect Oct. 29
The Inyo County Public Health officer issued a health order on Oct. 26 requiring all individuals in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Inyo County, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when they enter any indoor public facility.
“Indoor facilities,” according to the county, include, but are not limited to: businesses, government agencies, houses of worship and office buildings.
Implementation of the order is required by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
According to the Inyo County Public Health and Prevention, the face covering order will remain in effect until rescinded, in writing, by the Inyo County Health officer. COVID-19 community transmission within Inyo County will continue to be reviewed and assessed on an on-going basis in conjunction with availability and access to health care resources and capacity, case rates week-over-week, and vaccine coverage of the eligible population.
This order was prompted by an exponential increase in Inyo County’s case numbers in both the adult and pediatric population, resulting in the highest case rate in the state of California, 101.4 cases per 100,000 persons (seven-day average, seven-day lag), and a test positivity rate of 20.1% as of Monday.
Currently, approximately 65% of the eligible population in Inyo County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving almost one third of the vaccine-eligible population, and all children under the age of 12, more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
The county reported Tuesday that local hospitals and skilled nursing facilities in Inyo County are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 inpatient cases during a time where staffing and capacity is strained.
Guidelines
The county issued the following guidelines are meant to provide clarification for Inyo County residents:
• The purpose of the order is to reduce risk of further impacting ICU capacity in Inyo County and to protect vulnerable populations throughout Inyo County.
• Individuals, businesses, venue operators, or hosts of public indoor settings must require all patrons to wear masks, for all indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and post clearly visible and easy to read signage at all entry points to communicate the masking requirements for patrons.
• Signs are available for download at: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/inyo-businesses/print-materials.
• A governmental entity, business owner, or facility operator should refuse admission or service to any customer or visitor who refuses to wear facial coverings.