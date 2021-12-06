Noah Fogg, 22, Mammoth Lakes, did not survive the crash
A Mammoth man has died and a Lake Forest man is also dead following a Sunday morning (Dec. 5) two-car crash about a half mile to a mile north of the S.R 167 junction (S.R. 167 is the road to Mono City and to Hawthorne, Nev. and is located about four miles north of Lee Vining) with U.S. 395, according to the Mono County Sheriff's office.
Noah Fogg, 22, Mammoth Lakes, was driving a Dodge Neon at the time of the accident (no passenger) and Richard Smith, 78, of Lake Forest, was driving a Toyota pickup with Smith's wife Maria Smith, also in the vehicle.
For an unknown reason, according to the California Highway Patrol in its first announcement of the accident, one vehicle drifted into the opposing lane and hit the other car head on. Neither driver survived the crash.
Maria Smith did survive and was flown to Renown Hospital in Nevada.
The crash is under investigation.