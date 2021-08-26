Robbery also involved an assault on homeowner
Four Eastern Sierra locals, two from Bishop, two from Mammoth, have been arrested following a March 6, 2021 "Home Invasion Robbery" which occurred in Mammoth Lakes where the occupant of the home was assaulted and robbed by four unknown suspects, according to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department in a recent news release.
"Through further investigation, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department in cooperation with the Mono County District Attorney’s Office, identified and arrested Elizabeth McKellips, 33, Bishop, Sonoee Mullins, 41, Bishop, Colby Coats, 37, Mammoth Lakes and Rafael Martinez, 34, Mammoth Lakes."
If anyone has information about this crime, contact Officer Brian Madera at 760-330-2909 or email him at bmadera@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.