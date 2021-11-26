Want to help out this holiday season? Here’s a few options:
Vons’ 'Angel Giving Tree' needs you to adopt local children; get 10-30 percent off Fun Shop items in return
The Angel Giving Tree ensures that low-income children receive gifts for Christmas. Be a part of this important project by selecting a child’s name at Vons from the Tree. Bring gifts to the Mammoth Fun Shop across from Fire Station 1 by Thursday Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Fun Shop is open Friday through Monday and is offering a 30 percent discount for any gifts purchased for children on the tree and left there for distribution, in addition to a 10 percent total discount on other purchases made that day. For more information or to volunteer call Carolyn at 760-914-0245 or 760-924-8712.
Eastern Sierra ‘Shop with a Cop’ still taking monetary donations
We have 50 kids between Inyo and Mono County that have completed shopping wish lists for their families. Eastern Sierra Shop with a Cop is completely donation driven, and the continued support from community, both near and far, each year is what makes this program the success it continues to be. Donations can be dropped off at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Bishop Police Department and Mammoth Lakes Police Department. Please make checks payable to ESPOA (Eastern Sierra Peace Officers Association) with “Shop-with-a Cop” written in the memo line. ESPOA is a 501(c)3, and your donation is tax deductible.
Help Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra on Nov. 30, Giving Tuesday!
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement for everyone. The goal is to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform communities and the world. DSES knows how important it is to live life connected to the outdoors with plenty of play and time for rejuvenation! Every donation – great or small – helps DSES where we need it most. We are extremely grateful to everyone who is part of our mission to support all individuals with their recreation goals. Please join DSES this GivingTuesday at https://give.disabledsportseasternsierra.org/campaign/giving-tuesday-2021/c378352