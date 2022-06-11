featured
Lynda Salcido Wins District 5 Seat
- By Wendilyn Grasseschi
-
- Updated
- Comments
There is now a winner for the Mono County Board of Supervisors District 5 race; Lynda Salcido will be the new District 5 Supervisor, with an almost 5-1 win over candidate Seth Guthrie.
The final vote, with about 41 percent of the voters in the district voting, came out like this: Salcido got 488 votes to Seth Guthrie's 102 votes (see link to the
Elections Office report below).
The outcome of the race was was made final late yesterday, June 9, when the vast majority of the outstanding votes were counted. There are only a few dozen ballots left to count (mostly provisional ballots etc., that take more time to verify) according to the Mono County Elections Office late yesterday, meaning Guthrie cannot catch up to Salcido even if every one of those ballots swung for Guthrie.
Salcido will take her seat on the five-member Board of Supervisors next year at the first meeting of the board on the first Tuesday in January, 2023.
The current District 5 Supervisor is Stacy Corless (who chose not to run again); she will continue to serve until her term ends and Salcido takes her place.
In the Mono County Sheriff's race, Sheriff Ingrid Braun also won big, taking home 2,499 votes to Mammoth Lakes Police Chief Al Davis' 507 votes. Davis's name was on the ballot, but he told the Mammoth Times several months ago that he was withdrawing from the race. However, according to the Elections Office at that time, Davis had withdrawn too late to remove his name from the printed ballot and as such, his name was still on the printed ballot on Election Day.
Here are the latest results from the Elections Office website: scroll down to the 'Semi-Final Election Summary Report - All Precincts' tab for details.
It also includes how Mono County voted for state and federal races.
The Times will do a detailed story on this in next week's issue.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- “Wherever my classmates go, they will not forget where they came from”
- Lynda Salcido Wins District 5 Seat
- Mammoth Surgeon and Author Raises $56,000 for Doctors Without Borders
- Hike of the Week: Convict Lake Canyon
- No Campfires Except in Developed Campgrounds Starts Today, June 6
- Primary Election is June 7; Here’s What to Know
- Mammoth Goes into High Gear as Tioga, Lakes Basin Opens for Season
- Lakes Basin Opens at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27
Popular Content
Articles
- “Wherever my classmates go, they will not forget where they came from”
- Primary Election is June 7; Here’s What to Know
- Hike of the Week: Convict Lake Canyon
- Mammoth Goes into High Gear as Tioga, Lakes Basin Opens for Season
- Eastern Sierra Fishing Report, May 20-27
- Mammoth Surgeon and Author Raises $56,000 for Doctors Without Borders
- No Campfires Except in Developed Campgrounds Starts Today, June 6
- Tioga Pass to Open Friday
- Lynda Salcido Wins District 5 Seat
- Lakes Basin Opens at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.