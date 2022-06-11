Lynda Salcido

Lynda Salcido.
There is now a winner for the Mono County Board of Supervisors District 5 race; Lynda Salcido will be the new District 5 Supervisor, with an almost 5-1 win over candidate Seth Guthrie.
The final vote, with about 41 percent of the voters in the district voting, came out like this: Salcido got 488 votes to Seth Guthrie's 102 votes (see link to the
Elections Office report below).
The outcome of the race was was made final late yesterday, June 9, when the vast majority of the outstanding votes were counted. There are only a few dozen ballots left to count (mostly provisional ballots etc., that take more time to verify) according to the Mono County Elections Office late yesterday, meaning Guthrie cannot catch up to Salcido even if every one of those ballots swung for Guthrie.
Salcido will take her seat on the five-member Board of Supervisors next year at the first meeting of the board on the first Tuesday in January, 2023.
The current District 5 Supervisor is Stacy Corless (who chose not to run again); she will continue to serve until her term ends and Salcido takes her place.
In the Mono County Sheriff's race, Sheriff Ingrid Braun also won big, taking home 2,499 votes to Mammoth Lakes Police Chief Al Davis' 507 votes. Davis's name was on the ballot, but he told the Mammoth Times several months ago that he was withdrawing from the race. However, according to the Elections Office at that time, Davis had withdrawn too late to remove his name from the printed ballot and as such, his name was still on the printed ballot on Election Day.
Here are the latest results from the Elections Office website: scroll down to the 'Semi-Final Election Summary Report - All Precincts' tab for details.
It also includes how Mono County voted for state and federal races.
The Times will do a detailed story on this in next week's issue.

