This is likely to be the last sunny day in almost a week as a series of winter storms takes aim at the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service office, based in Reno.
The office updated its forecast today, Dec. 20, with these new points:
Tuesday-Wednesday: Mountain snowfall begins Tuesday evening with limited light spillover rain/snow into western NV. Snow levels into Wednesday will be variable but plan on snow at Sierra pass levels with travel headaches ramping up. Breezy winds but impacts will be limited to aviation and mountain recreation activities.
Wednesday Night - Christmas Weekend: Major travel impacts through the holiday weekend, especially for the Sierra. Little break expected in the Sierra with intermittent spillover rain/snow in western NV through Thursday afternoon. Much better chance for snow by Thursday night - Friday as snow levels fall to valley floors. Wind signals are trending up for Thursday…the eastern Sierra may experience strong winds with blowing snow, especially wind-prone areas Hwy 395.
Beyond: Continued signals for more storms into New Years. Storms are on the colder end of the spectrum. There may be some reprieve by the beginning of the year but it’s a bit too soon to speculate when we’ll see a break in the action.
Trending earlier for drop in snow levels to lower valley floors - that this will occur by late Thursday is increasingly likely.
A brief break in heavier snowfall rates in the Sierra is possible on Friday (ahead of heavy snow again by Saturday).