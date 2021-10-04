Mammoth and the Central Eastern Sierra has some of the worst air quality again in the state as a southerly flow aims the smoke from the still-growing KNP Fire right up the Owens Valley and to Mammoth. Mammoth's AQI was at 189, only 11 points from the 'Purple' AQI of 200. The fire grew over the weekend toward the north and a morning inversion pattern, which is trappings the smoke in the Long Valley and Owens Valley on Oct. 4, is focusing the smoke even more.
It won't end soon; according to the NWS, the smoky pattern will last until at least Wednesday when an incoming cold front finally begins to flush some of the smoke out. The good news is the incoming storm might come with some precipitation, forecasters said.
Here is the latest forecast from the NWS: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=37.6488&lon=-118.9779#.YVywfy-B08U