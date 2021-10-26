Mammoth and much of the Eastern Sierra awoke Tuesday morning to a world transformed, with almost a foot of new snow in Mammoth as well as snow down to the Long Valley floor and along the foothill communities of the Eastside. The storm added three feet of new snow to the top of Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, for a total depth of almost five feet of snow.
The Mountain is scheduled to open for the season two weeks earlier than scheduled; on Friday, Oct. 29.
The storm also gave lakes and rivers and creeks deeply depleted by the drought a much-needed boost; the drought is by no means in the rear mirror, experts said this week but the record-breaking storm did make a dent in it.
