Residents and visitors to Mammoth should be prepared for a series of winter storms that will bring heavy snow and potential blizzard conditions to Mammoth Lakes beginning Wednesday, Dec, 22, through Sunday, Dec. 26 with potentially three to seven feet of snow expected above 7,000 feet elevation.
The snow will collide with the busiest weeks of the year in Mammoth as tens of thousands of visitors arrive for the holidays.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Mammoth Lakes in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Sunday. The forecast is for heavy snow accumulations of three to seven feet above 7,000 feet. Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the lower elevations.
During this period of time, travel is expected to be very difficult in whiteout conditions with possible road closures.
Travelers are advised to visit the Caltrans QuickMap site for updated road conditions and chain restrictions.
Be 'Snowsmart:' Be snowsmart in Mammoth Lakes by following a few simple winter safety tips:
During heavy snowfall, please stay off the roads to let our snow removal operators clear the roads and sidewalks.
Don’t put on chains when you have to – put on chains before you need them. Stopping in roadways is dangerous and is to be avoided.
We recommend you park your vehicle (off the roadway and behind the orange snow stakes) and take the bus. The FREE Red Line operates 7-days a week from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. with service from Snowcreek Athletic Club to the Mammoth Mountain Main Lodge. Contact ESTA at (760) 924-3184 or download the free Transit app for updated routes and schedules.
The Town clears several miles of sidewalks for your safety. Do not walk on the streets with vehicles and plows as they will have trouble seeing you and do not walk in-front of snow removal equipment.
Winter Storm Temporary Road Closures: In advance of the winter storm the Town of Mammoth Lakes is closing the following roads for the duration of the storm: Mammoth Lakes Scenic Loop: Closes at 5 p.m on Dec. 21; Sherwin Creek Road: Closes at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22
Important Contact Numbers:
Town of Mammoth Lakes Public Information Line: (760) 965-3612
Town of Mammoth Lakes Building Division: (760) 965-3635
Mammoth Hospital: (760) 934-3311
Mammoth Lakes Police Department: (760) 965-3700
Mammoth Lakes Fire Department: (760) 934-2300
Mono County Sheriff’s Department: (760) 932-7549
Mammoth Mountain Ski Area On-Hill Emergency Hotline: (760) 934-0611
Caltrans, Current Highway Conditions: (800) 427-7623 or 511
Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN): (800) 427-7623 cell phones only
Public Utilities Contact Numbers:
AmeriGas Propane: (760) 934-2213
Southern California Edison: (800) 611-1911
Eastern Sierra Propane: (760) 872-2955
Mammoth Community Water District: (760)934-2596, after hours: (760) 914-0395
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE
Visit the Emergency Information page on the Town’s website for emergency preparedness and important contact numbers.