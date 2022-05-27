Most of the Eastern Sierra's front country recreation sites and roads will be open by May 27
As the snow recedes and Memorial Day approaches, more of the Eastern Sierra’s high country is beginning to open up.
Tioga Pass Road/State Route 120 W, is expected to fully reopen on Friday, May 27 at 9 a.m. A reservation for daily use is now required to drive into, or through Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, although locals from the Eastern Sierra who have a Driver License with a local zip code can pass through the park to the west side of the Sierra free of charge (for more information on reservations, go to visit go.nps.gov/reserve).
The Lake Mary Road to the Mammoth Lakes Basin is scheduled to open at some point this weekend (exact date to be announced soon, according to the Inyo National Forest) but the Reds Meadow Road will not be open for Memorial Day weekend and there was no estimate for this road’s opening at press time.
Bodie Road (S.R. 270 to Bodie State Historic Park) and the entire June Lake Loop (S.R. 158) are also open.
Sonora Pass (S.R. 108) and Monitor Pass (S.R. 89) have also reopened from temporary closures this spring. All mountain pass roads could close temporarily if the weather turns snowy; always check ahead before traveling a trans-Sierra route or road.
Here are some other updates on what is open and still closed in the Eastern Sierra, from the Inyo National Forest. This info is current as of May 27:
Roads OPEN:
Tioga Pass (120 West) opens Friday, May 27 at 12 pm. Reservation required to drive through Yosemite between 6:00am - 4:00pm. Visit the park’s website for more information. Ebbetts Pass (HWY 4), Sonora Pass (HWY 108), Monitor Pass, Lundy Lake Rd, HWY 120 E (Benton), HWY 158 June Lake Loop, Bodie Road (SR 270), HWY 120 W 11 miles west of Hwy 395
Roads CLOSED: Saddlebag Road
Campgrounds OPEN: Tioga Lake, Junction, Emery Lake and Moraine Campgrounds all open Friday May 27. Aspen, Big Springs, Hartley Springs, Reversed Creek, Lundy Canyon (County), Silver Lake, Gull Lake, Oh! Ridge June Lake, Aerie Crag, Glass Creek, Lower Lee Vining
Campgrounds CLOSED: Big Bend, Saddlebag Lake Trailhead Group, Saddlebag Lake, Sawmill Walk-in, Obsidian Flat Group, Upper and Lower Deadman
Visitor Centers: Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center: please call ahead to find out if passes and permit sales are possible. Memorial Day weekend hours: open all weekend, including Monday, May 30 from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM and closed Tuesday, May 31. Normal operating hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Mammoth Ranger District:
Roads OPEN: Mammoth Scenic Loop
Roads CLOSED: HWY 203 (continuing to the Reds Meadow Rd.) at Mammoth Mountain Inn. Old Mammoth Rd. to Lakes Basin Road. Lakes Basin Road opens May 27 at 2 p.m.
Campgrounds OPEN: Lake Mary, Lake George, Coldwater, Twin Lakes, Old Shady Rest, Pine Glen Group, Sherwin Creek, New Shady Rest, Mammoth Mtn. RV Park, Crowley (BLM) ]
Campgrounds CLOSED: Pine City, Reds Meadow, Agnew Meadows Family, Agnew Meadows Horse, Agnew Meadows Group Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Minaret Falls, Upper Soda Springs
Visitor Centers: Devils Postpile Ranger Station (NPS): closed for the season. Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center: Hours: every day from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Please Note: Laurel Lakes Road (Forest Road 28E201) south of Sherwin Creek Road near Mammoth Lakes has severe wash outs. Please refrain from driving on the road.
White Mountain Ranger District:
Roads OPEN: Rock Creek, Hwy 168, North Lake Rd., Sabrina Rd., South Lake Rd., Glacier Rd. (Big Pine Creek), McGee Creek Rd., Pine Creek, Buttermilk Rd., White Mountain Rd. (not maintained in winter, travel at own risk), Silver Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance), Big Pine Canyon to upper lot.
Roads CLOSED: none.
Campgrounds OPEN: Table Mountain Group, Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Rock Creek, Rock Creek Group, Upper Pine Grove, Pine Grove, East Fork, Palisade Group, North Lake (no water), Sabrina (no water), Willow, Bishop Park Group, Mountain Glen, Clyde Glacier Group, Palisade Glacier Group, Intake 2 (Upper area has no water), Big Meadow, Iris Meadow, Aspen Group, Holiday, McGee Creek, Tuff, French Camp, Convict Lake, Big Pine Creek, Big Trees, Four Jeffrey, Forks, Bishop Park, Upper Sage Flat, Lower Sage Flat, Pleasant Valley (County), Horton (BLM), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM, no water), Grandview (winter ops, no services, no fees), Bitterbrush, Baker Creek (County), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County), Goodale (BLM, no water), Cedar Flat Group.
Campgrounds CLOSED: none
Visitor Centers: Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center: Hours: Thursday through Sunday 10am – 4:45 pm. White Mountain Public Lands Information Center: opened on May 24. Tuesday through Saturday (closed Sun + Mon) Hours: 8:30 – 4:30 (closed for lunch 12 -1pm)
Mt Whitney Ranger District:
Roads OPEN: Onion Valley Rd., Horseshoe Meadow, Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Road, Division Creek
Road CLOSED: none
Campgrounds OPEN: Cottonwood Lakes, Cottonwood Pass, Horseshoe Meadow Equestrian, Onion Valley, Whitney Portal, Whitney Portal Trailhead Campground, Whitney Portal Group, Lower Grays Meadow (no potable water), Upper Grays Meadow (no potable water), Independence Creek (county), Tuttle Creek, Portuguese Joe (county), Diaz Lake (County), Lone Pine
Campgrounds CLOSED: none
Visitor Centers: Eastern Sierra Visitor Center: open with limited services
The Inyo National Forest is not currently in fire restrictions, but they will be forthcoming.