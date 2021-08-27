This year's Festival features nine West Coast, U.S., or World Premieres
The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival announced that their seventh iteration will take place in-person from Sept. 22-26 at venues across Mammoth Lakes.
The festival will open on Sept. 22 with the West Coast Premiere of “Ultrasound,” the feature debut by director Rob Schroeder, based on the graphic novel Generous Bosom. Cast includes Vincent Kartheiser, Chelsea Lopez, Breeda Wool and Tunde Adebimpe.
Closing night on Sept. 26 will feature the West Coast Premiere of “First Step” directed by Brandon Kramer, a documentary that follows Van Jones as he draws storms of controversy for working across party lines on a landmark criminal justice reform bill.
“This has been undoubtedly a tough year for everyone,” said Festival Director Shira Dubrovner. “But we are excited to return to some semblance of normalcy with this year’s in-person festival. The community of filmmakers that we bring together in Mammoth Lakes is truly remarkable. While we are taking every precaution to keep it safe, we are delighted to create this unique event and return to the shared cinematic experience.”
The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival is a non-profit 501 (c)3 under the Eastern Sierra Arts Alliance, which has contributed to the arts and culture of the area for the last 14 years through theatre and filmfestival programming. Visit www.MammothLakesFilmFestival.com for more information or connect on Facebook and Twitter. 2021 Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Sponsors include Panavision, Tambour Foundation, LightIron, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Mono County Mammoth Lakes Recreation and more.
...
For more details on the upcoming schedule and films, look for next week's issue of the Mammoth Times out on newsstands on Sept. 2 or subscribe to get our E-Edition to get the full issue of the paper on your tablet, phone or computer every Thursday by going to the "E-Edition" tab at the top of this page.