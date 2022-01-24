Josue Corea Vasquez shot Omar Sanchez in front of victim's home, firing 30 rounds
A Mammoth man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison without possibility of parole after he shot another Mammoth man on Oct. 9, 2016 while the victim was exiting his home and getting ready to drive to work.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Mono County Superior Court Judge Mark Magit sentenced Josue Corea Vasquez to two life sentences for the special circumstance murder of Omar Sanchez, according to the Mono County District Attorney’s office in a recent news release.
“He will not be eligible for parole,” the DA’s office said in the news release. The sentencing last week followed a trial last October where Corea Vasquez was found guilty of “first degree murder while lying in wait, as well as an enhancement for using a firearm,” they said.
