Walker struck by car in critical condition; police seek more info
In the early morning hours of Jan. 28 at approximately 2:05 a.m.oad Mammoth Lakes Police received a call of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle near the 3000 block of Chateau Road.
A second caller reported that the pedestrian was breathing but unconscious and suffering from a head injury.
The driver of the vehicle, who had fled the scene on foot, is identified as 19-year -old Jaxson Aubert of El Segundo.
A preliminary investigation was conducted and Aubert was taken into custody on charges of felony hit and run causing great bodily injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury.
Aubert is currently being held at the Mono County Jail on a $130,000 bond.
The victim, a 24-year-old-man from Uruguay visiting on a work visa, was transported to Mammoth Hospital and later flown to Renown Hospital in Reno. He is currently in critical condition in the ICU.
This case is still being actively investigated by officers at the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Mono County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mammoth Lakes Police Department at 760-965-3700.