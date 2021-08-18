Mammoth Unified School District students will head back to in-person classes Thursday, their third pandemic-era school year.
All classes will be in person, with masks required for all students and staff and teachers, according to the district.
The schools will follow strict protocols to mitigate Covid-19 and Superintendent Jennifer Wildman said she believes the school has learned enough from the previous two Covid years to keep students and staff safe. “We have learned a lot and we would not be opening in person if we did not think we could do it safely,” she said.
That said, she said if conditions change, the school is prepared to adapt, with plans for every contingency.
For the rest of this story, pick up this week’s issue of the Mammoth Times out on news stands Aug. 19 or subscribe to our E-Edition for access to the full newspaper on your phone, tablet or computer.