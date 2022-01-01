Mammoth Temporary Overnight Parking Program Extended
Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has extended designated temporary overnight parking sites this weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Visitors are requested to park their vehicles in the designated areas for this weekend only (December 31 – January 2) and use the complimentary transit service. Temporary overnight parking locations are the Tavern Park & Ride and the Hillside Parking Lot. The Mammoth Ice Rink is not available for overnight parking. Visitors will not be ticketed during their stay but are asked to vacate the temporary overnight parking sites by no later than Sunday evening (January 2, 2022) at 6 pm.
Heads Up! Falling Ice, Snow Can Kill or Injure; Watch Where You Walk, Play
The Mammoth Lakes Fire Department and Mammoth Lakes Police Department want to make everyone aware that with the large accumulations of snow this season, roofs will shed snow and ice, especially metal roofs. Be extra careful where you walk and where children play, especially at all exits and entries.
No Parking on Town Roads!
As a reminder, it is a violation of the Town of Mammoth Lakes municipal code to park on any roadway from Nov. 1 through April 30. Please park your vehicle off the roadway and behind the orange snow stakes. Call 800-427-ROAD for current chain control restrictions or road conditions, listen to KMMT 106.5, Sierra Wave 92.5, KIBS 100.7 or look for chain control signs throughout town. Click here for more SnowSmart tips.