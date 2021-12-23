Up to Ten Feet of New Snow by New Year
Well, it’s not “snowmageddon” yet but... it soon could be.
That’s because even as Mammoth starts off this Thursday morning already deep under several feet of snow, there is more snow on the way between now and the end of the month, forecasters say – possibly a lot more.
“We will likely be looking at three to seven feet above 7,000 feet in the Sierra and six to seven feet on Mammoth Mountain – and maybe more if the atmospheric river behind this storm continues the trend we have seen this week of turning wetter and wetter with each model run (it did),” said Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter. “They are also slowing the storm down a bit, meaning it will likely last all day Thursday and into Thursday night and into Friday. The models also show the storm being a bit broader than originally forecast,” he said, meaning it will cover more of the state.
It won’t end there, either.
“This is really one storm that is combining with another one, another cold storm, which comes in Friday and lasts into Saturday,” he said. “Unlike the Tuesday through Thursday storm which will be a warmer storm, this one will be colder, with a lot of fine, light powder, which should make for some epic conditions on the Hill.”
More storms are also likely on the way before the end of the year, he said, with Mammoth Mountain possibly picking up five to nine feet of new snow (total) before the new year arrives.
The reason for the storm doors being wide open right now for the state is due to a complex set of weather patterns which have set up perfectly for large, incoming Sierra storms; a lot of moisture off the West Coast and a cold, persistent Gulf of Alaska low pressure system which can essentially reach down and “pick up” the precipitation, bringing it onshore and into the parched state of California.
The patterns making this possible will be around this week at least and likely into next week, allowing more storms to make their way onshore, he said.
“Then, after the weekend one pushes through, there will be some kind of a break,” he said. “We are not sure when, but I think there will be a lessening in the storminess for a short time until that brief, high pressure ridge retrogrades. Then, we will wait for another storm to arrive in California, possibly before the end of the month. After that, there are hints of another atmospheric river storm after the first of the new year,” he said.
The National Weather Service office in Reno concurs there will be a lot more snow in the Mammoth and Eastern Sierra higher elevations of the Sierra by year’s end.
“Another round of snow will be possible through the weekend as colder shortwaves drop into California and Nevada,” they said. “It`s too early to nail down exact amounts, but we can say that major travel disruptions are likely in western Nevada and the Sierra through the holiday weekend. Unlike for the lower elevation, for the Sierra, we can venture to say with some confidence that this setup will likely drop several more feet of snowfall in the highest terrain with a couple more feet possible down into the Lake Tahoe Basin and perhaps one to two feet for the Eastern Sierra along the Highway 395 corridor. We hope you`re all prepared,” they said. “The Thursday storm kicks off a doozy of a week,” the NWS said.
The storms could not come at a better time. Going into the first of the month, the state’s snowpack was at about 16 percent of normal precipitation for the date; after last week’s storm, that number jumped to 95 percent of normal for the date.
That said, it’s too soon to celebrate. While the incoming series of big storms will make a dent in the state’s epic water deficit, it will take several more such storms to actually bring the state to normal snowpack – perhaps another three to five such “atmospheric river” storms. And although forecasters are bullish about the next few weeks, after that, they said, there are indications things could dry out again.
Should the spigots shut off before the end of the winter, the current above normal numbers will drop as time goes by, unless there is a lot more snow or rain.